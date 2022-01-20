RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Huge explosion reduces Apiate town in Western Region to debris (video)

A devastating explosion at Apiate between Bogoso and Bawdie in the Western Region has reduced the town to debris.

Gas explosion at Apiate
Gas explosion at Apiate

The Ghana Police Service announced the sad occurrence on its social media pages, saying that relevant emergency service providers have swung into action to save lives.

The law enforcement agency promised to come out with further details in due course.

“A huge explosion occurred this afternoon, Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Apiate between Bogoso and Bawdie in the Western Region.

“The Police and other emergency service providers have activated a full emergency recovery exercise.

“We urge all to remain calm as we manage this unfortunate situation.

"Full details will be communicated in due course,” the police said in a statement.

Reports say many residents are feared dead as many people cannot be found. Many dead bodies as well as injured persons have been retrieved while rescue exercise is still ongoing.

It is reported that a truck loaded with ammonium nitrate believed to be meant for mining activities collided with a motor cycle rider before crashing into an electricity pole, causing the huge explosion.

A video circulating online shows buildings, structures and the road completely collapsed.

Watch the video below:

