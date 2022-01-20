Huge explosion reduces Apiate town in Western Region to debris (video)

The law enforcement agency promised to come out with further details in due course.

“A huge explosion occurred this afternoon, Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Apiate between Bogoso and Bawdie in the Western Region.

“The Police and other emergency service providers have activated a full emergency recovery exercise.

“We urge all to remain calm as we manage this unfortunate situation.

"Full details will be communicated in due course,” the police said in a statement.

Reports say many residents are feared dead as many people cannot be found. Many dead bodies as well as injured persons have been retrieved while rescue exercise is still ongoing.

It is reported that a truck loaded with ammonium nitrate believed to be meant for mining activities collided with a motor cycle rider before crashing into an electricity pole, causing the huge explosion.

A video circulating online shows buildings, structures and the road completely collapsed.