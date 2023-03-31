Humanitarian Awards Ghana announces 100 Most Impactful 2022 Change Makers

The publication highlights and celebrates the remarkable accomplishments of the selected 100 Most Impactful Change Makers.

The carefully selected unranked list features Ghanaians drawn from various sectors of the country; on profit, business, politics, media, science, sports, and public life, who are challenging the status quo and creating a trail on terrain where there was none.

These change-makers are reshaping history, closing inequality gaps, grooming leaders, pioneering new avenues of wealth creation, and in turn, lifting others with them.

The approach used in selecting these people cuts across nomination, extensive background checks on impact activities, and board justifications to short-list the top 100 of the year under review.

Some of the metrics used in the short listing are leadership drive, influence, consistency, and most importantly, community and social impact.

On yearly basis, some previously mentioned change makers get to be on the list if they still are justified based on the criteria and metrics used, and new names of change makers also emerge.

The publication provides these agents of change with an important occasion to be inspired and to keep working toward their passion for changing lives and impacting their space.

Among the notable people who are featured, are but are not limited to; Diplomats, Board Chairs, CEOs, Entrepreneurs, Corporate leaders, Scholars, Chancellors, Politicians, and Philanthropists.

Here are the 100 Most Impacted Change makers.

Abdul Hayi Moomen - Broadcast Journalist, Author and Lecturer

Abena Amoah - Managing Director, Ghana Stock Exchange

Abena Osei-Poku - Managing Director, Absa Bank Ghana Ltd

Adeline Quarshie - CEO of Credence

Ahiable Kofi Ernest - Philanthropist, a train journalist

Anita Erskine - MD Anita Erskine Media

Annor Tetteh (Nana Tea) - Philanthropist and Social Entrepreneur

Ato Ulzen-Appiah - Co-founder of GhanaThink

Audrey Abakah - Head, SME, Agency Banking and Partnership at Absa Ghana

Augustus Koranteng Kyei (Kobby Kyei) - Ghanaian blogger, activist and trumpeter

Babafemi George - Executive Director @ eTranzact Ghana Ltd

Blaise Ackom - Nurse/Philanthropist

Brian Amoateng - Philanthropist/Enterpreneur

Bright Appiah - Child Rights International

Caroline Sampson - Help Somebody’ Campaign Convener

Christian Atsu - Prison Advocate

Clinton Yeboah - Philanthropist, Freelance Journalist, Vlogger

Constance Ankoma Ohenewaa - Professional teacher and a passionate life-changing social entrepreneur

Cornelia Kafui Djordjormey - Lady Cornelia Foundation

Daniel Arthur-Bentum - Sustainability Superintendent

Dickens Thunde - National Director · World Vision International- Ghana Office

Dr Birago Antwi -Agyei - Customer Experience practitioner/consultant, Management Consultant, CSR Sustainability Advisor

Dr Hazel Berrard Amuah - CEO, Prudential Life Insurance

Dr Khadija Owusu - Award Winning Doctor & Leader | International & TEDx Speaker | Founder/CEO of AKAYA

Dr Mary Offei Agyeman - CEO of Ropheka Health Center and Ropheka Foundation

Dr Victor Abbey FCILG MIoD - Strategic Leadership. Risk and Change Management Consultant

Dr. Caryn Agyeman Prempeh - Medical Doctor,Advocate For Cervical Cancer

Dr. Evans Duah - Lecturer - AAMUSTED | Chief Consultant Xtart Biz Ltd. | Chartered Financial Economist & Chartered Accountant

Dr. Hannah Lisa Tetteh - Medical doctor with interest in health advocacy

Dr. Annie Gervalice Amoo-Osae - CEO The Nurtury Montessori

Dzigbordi Kwaku-Dosoo - Certified High Performance Coach and Philanthropist

Edith Uyovbukerhi - Country Director at Harley Reed, Co-Founder, LittleBigSouls International Charitable Foundation

Edward Asare - (Digital Marketer at UBA Ghana Ltd |Social Media Manager (SMM Pro) | Corporate Communications | Blogger | LinkedIn Pro | Copywriter| Publicist | PR

Emmanuel Amankrah - Aspiring Infectious Disease Specialist |Internal Medicine Resident | Medical Media Personality.

Emmanuel Dogbevi - Journalist covering environment, health, business and finance

Empress Esi Enyoname - Teen philanthropist and television producer

Eric Owusu Gyimah - CEO of Kog Kriationz Network

Ernestina Edem Appiah - Founder of Ghana Code Club,

Ethel Adjorlolo Marfo - Education Advocate

Faith Aku Senyo - Sanitary Pads Advocate

Festus Cobena Ainoo - Teaching & Research Assistant at the Department of Religion

Franklin Sowa - Head Marketing and Sales.Graphic Communication

Franklina Amoro - Founder of Standard Virtuous Women

Fred Deegbe - Founder of Heel the World

Gbeve Emefa Yvette - CEO Emefa Foundation

Gladys Otae Osei Addo - Nalag President and Assembly woman for Ogbojo

Godfred Obeng Boateng - CEO of A1 Bread

Hajia Amina Sammo - Fellow of the Association of Certified Chartered Accountants (ACCA)

Hamdiya Ismaila - Philanthropist and Social Entrepreneur

Ibrahim Mahama - Artist/Humanitarian

Isabella Naana Akyaa Asante - CEO Isabella HealthCare Services,

Ivy Barley - Founder of Developers in Vogues.

John Ofori - Financial literacy Advocate

Joseph Opoku Gakpo - Youth empowerment advocate, Journalist

Josephine Marie Godwyll - Founder of Young At Heart Ghana

Justina Yiadom-Boakye - Founder Osteogenesis Imperfecta Foundation-Ghana (OIFGHANA)

Kobby Blay - Multiple-award-winning health blogger, a mental health practitioner,

Kobina Ackon (Wodemaya) - Most Influential African Vlogger / YouTuber who started vlogging to change the negative stereotypes about Africans

Kojo Jones-Mensah - An entrepreneur and philanthropist

Kwame A.A Opoku - Award-Winning Futurist, Global Business Keynote Speaker, 2x Tedx Speaker, Brand Architect, Serial Entrepreneur

Lady Dentaa Amoateng MBE - Ghanaian Entrepreneur, Actress, TV Presenter, Philanthropist

Mabel Suglo - Founder of the Eco-Shoes Project,

Makafui Awuku - CEO of mckingtorch Africa

Menaye Donkor - Businesswoman, Entrepreneur and Philanthropist

Michael Gyan - Founder of Kinapharma Limited

Michael Leslie Bartlett-Vanderpuye - Group Chairman- M&C Group (Global)

Michael Nartey - Cosmos Schools

Mr. Ibrahim Oppong-Kwarteng - Chief Executive Officer of Crime Check Foundation

Mrs Henrietta Sefogah - Managing Director, SHAPE Health Care Specialists Medical Center

Mrs Mavis Leonards - Executive director of A jewel in the street foundation

Mrs. Nana Adwoa Konadu Dsane - President, Thyroid Ghana Foundation

Naa Adorkor Codjoe - Enterprise Risk Management Specialist

Naa Kuorkor Mayne-Eghan - Founder of the Jay Foundation.

Nakeeyat Dramani Sam - Climate Vulnerable Forum Ambassador for the Youth

Nana Akosua Hanson - Writer, journalist, actress and a feminist activist in Ghana

Nana Yaw Osei-Darkwa - Green Republic Project

Nicholas Addae Mensah - Medical Doctor and Young Diplomat

As an SDG Ambassador

Ohemaa Adjei Andoh - Staunch advocate for STEM education in Ghana

Oheneyere Gifty Anti - CEO of GDA Media

Oseadeeyo nana Kumi Kodie 1 - Developmental Chief at Akyem Osiem, Philantropist, Executive Chairman of the DADABA GROUP, Goodwill Ambassador for UNACWCA

Owusu-Ansah Benjamin Fosu - Nurse/Philanthropist

Penelope Brooke — Thompson: - Penelope is the founder of the African Centre for Technical Training

Philip Danquah - CEO St Philip Enterprise

Philomena Esinam Afi Antonio - Philanthropist, media personality, Global Goodwill Ambassador, entrepreneur

Portia Solomon Gabor - Broadcast journalist, producer, news anchor, and editor of features and documentaries at TV3 Network Limited

Prof Nana Aba Appiah Amfo - The First Female Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana

Prof. Elsie Effah Kaufmann - First Female Dean of University of Ghana School of Engineering Sciences

Regina Agyare Honu- CEO Soronko Academy

Regina Asamoah - Journalist, Gender Activist and Documentary Film Maker,

Rosalin Kyere-Nartey - Executive Director of Africa Dyslexia Organization

Rose A. Dodd - Rose Dodd is the Founder and Director of Kaya Childcare,

Ruth Eyi Adzo Dzokoto Ruth is a vibrant goal oriented

Samuel Afrane - The Hunger Project Ghana

Seth Kwame Boateng Humanitarian/Journalist

Sister Elizabeth Newman - Director, Catholic Orthopedic Center

Stacy M. Amewoyi - Entrepreneur, author and a philanthropist

Sylvia Tweneboah -Koduah - Women and Children Advocate

Tucci Goka Ivowi - CEO, Ghana Commodity Exchanges.

Victof Anang - Entrepreneur, Founder and CEO of Crystal Logistics and General Merchant