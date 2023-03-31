The idea behind this annual publication is to appreciate and inspire change makers in Ghana who are passionate about changing lives and challenging the status quo in their fields.
Humanitarian Awards Ghana announces 100 Most Impactful 2022 Change Makers
Humanitarian Awards Global has launched its periodic publication on the 100 Most Impactful Change Makers for the year 2022.
The publication highlights and celebrates the remarkable accomplishments of the selected 100 Most Impactful Change Makers.
The carefully selected unranked list features Ghanaians drawn from various sectors of the country; on profit, business, politics, media, science, sports, and public life, who are challenging the status quo and creating a trail on terrain where there was none.
These change-makers are reshaping history, closing inequality gaps, grooming leaders, pioneering new avenues of wealth creation, and in turn, lifting others with them.
The approach used in selecting these people cuts across nomination, extensive background checks on impact activities, and board justifications to short-list the top 100 of the year under review.
Some of the metrics used in the short listing are leadership drive, influence, consistency, and most importantly, community and social impact.
On yearly basis, some previously mentioned change makers get to be on the list if they still are justified based on the criteria and metrics used, and new names of change makers also emerge.
The publication provides these agents of change with an important occasion to be inspired and to keep working toward their passion for changing lives and impacting their space.
Among the notable people who are featured, are but are not limited to; Diplomats, Board Chairs, CEOs, Entrepreneurs, Corporate leaders, Scholars, Chancellors, Politicians, and Philanthropists.
Here are the 100 Most Impacted Change makers.
Abdul Hayi Moomen - Broadcast Journalist, Author and Lecturer
Abena Amoah - Managing Director, Ghana Stock Exchange
Abena Osei-Poku - Managing Director, Absa Bank Ghana Ltd
Adeline Quarshie - CEO of Credence
Ahiable Kofi Ernest - Philanthropist, a train journalist
Anita Erskine - MD Anita Erskine Media
Annor Tetteh (Nana Tea) - Philanthropist and Social Entrepreneur
Ato Ulzen-Appiah - Co-founder of GhanaThink
Audrey Abakah - Head, SME, Agency Banking and Partnership at Absa Ghana
Augustus Koranteng Kyei (Kobby Kyei) - Ghanaian blogger, activist and trumpeter
Babafemi George - Executive Director @ eTranzact Ghana Ltd
Blaise Ackom - Nurse/Philanthropist
Brian Amoateng - Philanthropist/Enterpreneur
Bright Appiah - Child Rights International
Caroline Sampson - Help Somebody’ Campaign Convener
Christian Atsu - Prison Advocate
Clinton Yeboah - Philanthropist, Freelance Journalist, Vlogger
Constance Ankoma Ohenewaa - Professional teacher and a passionate life-changing social entrepreneur
Cornelia Kafui Djordjormey - Lady Cornelia Foundation
Daniel Arthur-Bentum - Sustainability Superintendent
Dickens Thunde - National Director · World Vision International- Ghana Office
Dr Birago Antwi -Agyei - Customer Experience practitioner/consultant, Management Consultant, CSR Sustainability Advisor
Dr Hazel Berrard Amuah - CEO, Prudential Life Insurance
Dr Khadija Owusu - Award Winning Doctor & Leader | International & TEDx Speaker | Founder/CEO of AKAYA
Dr Mary Offei Agyeman - CEO of Ropheka Health Center and Ropheka Foundation
Dr Victor Abbey FCILG MIoD - Strategic Leadership. Risk and Change Management Consultant
Dr. Caryn Agyeman Prempeh - Medical Doctor,Advocate For Cervical Cancer
Dr. Evans Duah - Lecturer - AAMUSTED | Chief Consultant Xtart Biz Ltd. | Chartered Financial Economist & Chartered Accountant
Dr. Hannah Lisa Tetteh - Medical doctor with interest in health advocacy
Dr. Annie Gervalice Amoo-Osae - CEO The Nurtury Montessori
Dzigbordi Kwaku-Dosoo - Certified High Performance Coach and Philanthropist
Edith Uyovbukerhi - Country Director at Harley Reed, Co-Founder, LittleBigSouls International Charitable Foundation
Edward Asare - (Digital Marketer at UBA Ghana Ltd |Social Media Manager (SMM Pro) | Corporate Communications | Blogger | LinkedIn Pro | Copywriter| Publicist | PR
Emmanuel Amankrah - Aspiring Infectious Disease Specialist |Internal Medicine Resident | Medical Media Personality.
Emmanuel Dogbevi - Journalist covering environment, health, business and finance
Empress Esi Enyoname - Teen philanthropist and television producer
Eric Owusu Gyimah - CEO of Kog Kriationz Network
Ernestina Edem Appiah - Founder of Ghana Code Club,
Ethel Adjorlolo Marfo - Education Advocate
Faith Aku Senyo - Sanitary Pads Advocate
Festus Cobena Ainoo - Teaching & Research Assistant at the Department of Religion
Franklin Sowa - Head Marketing and Sales.Graphic Communication
Franklina Amoro - Founder of Standard Virtuous Women
Fred Deegbe - Founder of Heel the World
Gbeve Emefa Yvette - CEO Emefa Foundation
Gladys Otae Osei Addo - Nalag President and Assembly woman for Ogbojo
Godfred Obeng Boateng - CEO of A1 Bread
Hajia Amina Sammo - Fellow of the Association of Certified Chartered Accountants (ACCA)
Hamdiya Ismaila - Philanthropist and Social Entrepreneur
Ibrahim Mahama - Artist/Humanitarian
Isabella Naana Akyaa Asante - CEO Isabella HealthCare Services,
Ivy Barley - Founder of Developers in Vogues.
John Ofori - Financial literacy Advocate
Joseph Opoku Gakpo - Youth empowerment advocate, Journalist
Josephine Marie Godwyll - Founder of Young At Heart Ghana
Justina Yiadom-Boakye - Founder Osteogenesis Imperfecta Foundation-Ghana (OIFGHANA)
Kobby Blay - Multiple-award-winning health blogger, a mental health practitioner,
Kobina Ackon (Wodemaya) - Most Influential African Vlogger / YouTuber who started vlogging to change the negative stereotypes about Africans
Kojo Jones-Mensah - An entrepreneur and philanthropist
Kwame A.A Opoku - Award-Winning Futurist, Global Business Keynote Speaker, 2x Tedx Speaker, Brand Architect, Serial Entrepreneur
Lady Dentaa Amoateng MBE - Ghanaian Entrepreneur, Actress, TV Presenter, Philanthropist
Mabel Suglo - Founder of the Eco-Shoes Project,
Makafui Awuku - CEO of mckingtorch Africa
Menaye Donkor - Businesswoman, Entrepreneur and Philanthropist
Michael Gyan - Founder of Kinapharma Limited
Michael Leslie Bartlett-Vanderpuye - Group Chairman- M&C Group (Global)
Michael Nartey - Cosmos Schools
Mr. Ibrahim Oppong-Kwarteng - Chief Executive Officer of Crime Check Foundation
Mrs Henrietta Sefogah - Managing Director, SHAPE Health Care Specialists Medical Center
Mrs Mavis Leonards - Executive director of A jewel in the street foundation
Mrs. Nana Adwoa Konadu Dsane - President, Thyroid Ghana Foundation
Naa Adorkor Codjoe - Enterprise Risk Management Specialist
Naa Kuorkor Mayne-Eghan - Founder of the Jay Foundation.
Nakeeyat Dramani Sam - Climate Vulnerable Forum Ambassador for the Youth
Nana Akosua Hanson - Writer, journalist, actress and a feminist activist in Ghana
Nana Yaw Osei-Darkwa - Green Republic Project
Nicholas Addae Mensah - Medical Doctor and Young Diplomat
As an SDG Ambassador
Ohemaa Adjei Andoh - Staunch advocate for STEM education in Ghana
Oheneyere Gifty Anti - CEO of GDA Media
Oseadeeyo nana Kumi Kodie 1 - Developmental Chief at Akyem Osiem, Philantropist, Executive Chairman of the DADABA GROUP, Goodwill Ambassador for UNACWCA
Owusu-Ansah Benjamin Fosu - Nurse/Philanthropist
Penelope Brooke — Thompson: - Penelope is the founder of the African Centre for Technical Training
Philip Danquah - CEO St Philip Enterprise
Philomena Esinam Afi Antonio - Philanthropist, media personality, Global Goodwill Ambassador, entrepreneur
Portia Solomon Gabor - Broadcast journalist, producer, news anchor, and editor of features and documentaries at TV3 Network Limited
Prof Nana Aba Appiah Amfo - The First Female Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana
Prof. Elsie Effah Kaufmann - First Female Dean of University of Ghana School of Engineering Sciences
Regina Agyare Honu- CEO Soronko Academy
Regina Asamoah - Journalist, Gender Activist and Documentary Film Maker,
Rosalin Kyere-Nartey - Executive Director of Africa Dyslexia Organization
Rose A. Dodd - Rose Dodd is the Founder and Director of Kaya Childcare,
Ruth Eyi Adzo Dzokoto Ruth is a vibrant goal oriented
Samuel Afrane - The Hunger Project Ghana
Seth Kwame Boateng Humanitarian/Journalist
Sister Elizabeth Newman - Director, Catholic Orthopedic Center
Stacy M. Amewoyi - Entrepreneur, author and a philanthropist
Sylvia Tweneboah -Koduah - Women and Children Advocate
Tucci Goka Ivowi - CEO, Ghana Commodity Exchanges.
Victof Anang - Entrepreneur, Founder and CEO of Crystal Logistics and General Merchant
Wendy Boatemaa Ofori - Nurse/Philanthropist
