Humanitarian Awards Global 2022 date announced

The ceremony to be held under the theme 'Celebrating change makers' is organized annually to recognize, honor, and celebrate change-makers, volunteer leaders, NGOs, philanthropists, corporations, and professionals with the sole aim of advancing the importance of their incredible contributions to society.

The project also provides a platform for honorees to tell their stories, share their impact, and network with others in the field.

Organizers of the event are eager and anticipate the gathering of humanitarians globally. A host of dignitaries from Ghana and abroad are expected to attend this event as they join to honor our everyday heroes.