The highly anticipated annual awards ceremony is expected to host representatives from eleven different countries on the prestigious global stage as change-makers are celebrated.
Humanitarian Awards Global 2022 date announced
The prestigious Humanitarian Awards Global (HAG) will come off at the Labadi beach hotel on Saturday, August 27, 2022.
The ceremony to be held under the theme 'Celebrating change makers' is organized annually to recognize, honor, and celebrate change-makers, volunteer leaders, NGOs, philanthropists, corporations, and professionals with the sole aim of advancing the importance of their incredible contributions to society.
The project also provides a platform for honorees to tell their stories, share their impact, and network with others in the field.
Organizers of the event are eager and anticipate the gathering of humanitarians globally. A host of dignitaries from Ghana and abroad are expected to attend this event as they join to honor our everyday heroes.
There will be live band performances from some celebrated artists and other exciting activities to crown the celebration.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh