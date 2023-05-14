ADVERTISEMENT
Humanitarian Awards Global 2023, opens for nomination

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Humanitarian Awards Global wishes to inform the general public that entries for participation in the fourth edition of Humanitarian Awards Global categories are officially opened.

In a bid to recognize and celebrate the world heroes without capes who have changed and are still changing the communities and impacting lives and the environment, we are calling for nominations.

Humanitarian Awards Global stands to celebrate and recognize Change Makers, NGOs, volunteers, leaders, donors, organizations, philanthropists, corporations, and professionals in advancing important humanitarian work and making a difference in the lives of people in their localities and across the globe.

The glamorous and prolific first, second, and third edition which took place at Labadi Beach Hotel has inspired many humanitarians to impact more lives.

Entries are to be submitted for only programs and impacts made for 2022, Thus, the scheme will be reviewing published works from 1st January to 31st December 2022.

Entries can be made online via the portal: www.humanitarianawardsglobal.org.

It is that time to be celebrated and honored, new year, new era. Heroes of change

