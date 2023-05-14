Humanitarian Awards Global 2023, opens for nomination

Humanitarian Awards Global stands to celebrate and recognize Change Makers, NGOs, volunteers, leaders, donors, organizations, philanthropists, corporations, and professionals in advancing important humanitarian work and making a difference in the lives of people in their localities and across the globe.

The glamorous and prolific first, second, and third edition which took place at Labadi Beach Hotel has inspired many humanitarians to impact more lives.

Entries are to be submitted for only programs and impacts made for 2022, Thus, the scheme will be reviewing published works from 1st January to 31st December 2022.

Entries can be made online via the portal: www.humanitarianawardsglobal.org.

It is that time to be celebrated and honored, new year, new era. Heroes of change