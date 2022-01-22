Humanitarian Awards Global: UN Peace Ambassador shortlisted as Most Influential Change Maker

He is the President and founder of the Covenant Christian Leadership College which has trained and ordained over 3,000 pastors and Christian leaders since 2003.

He is also the Founder of the School of Prophetic Impartation, and Chairman of Samos Capital Group Ltd, Peace Power Project Alliance.

Pulse Ghana

He is a partner in Smile Davila Ltd. And the founder of Charisma Multimedia and TV Ltd, including SamJoy Foundation.

Humanitarian Awards Global is to recognize and award extraordinary individuals and groups who are positively impacting the lives of people, nature, and society in Ghana.

The awards identify, honour and celebrate a cross-section of the nations most influential and accomplished businesses doing humanitarian works and leaders from a wide range of industries who are committed to improving lives and preserving the environment through their work and businesses

Amb. Bishop Samuel Owusu believes in Peace as the platform for National and interpersonal Development and through this, he has launched several Peace Campaigns including Peace Power Campaign, Every life Counts Campaign, Coalition Against Hate Speech campaign, Peace and Tolerance Campaign, and Youth For Peace Campaign to create awareness of the importance of peace at all levels.

He was actively involved in campaigning for peace and the need for peace before, during, and after the Election 2020 in almost all the 16 regions in Ghana.

He was accredited by the Electoral Commission as an International UN Election Observer which allowed him to visit various polling stations engaging in dispute resolutions, conflict management, and ensuring Peace and Tolerance among many places during the Election.

He was engaged by several media stations on his views on the electoral process in Ghana.

He was invited to the UN General Assembly meeting with the President of the 76th United Nations General assembly town hall meeting and was given the opportunity to speak as a special consultative Speaker on Youth Unemployment in Africa.

Pulse Ghana

He has received several awards and endorsements from many International organizations including Africa Prestigious Emerging Leaders Awards, West Africa Noble Awards, Youth For Excellence Awards, Pleasure Magazine Business Excellence Awards, International Vision Awards, etc.

Dr. Samuel Owusu has been invited by many Notable leaders on matters concerning Peace Advocacy including the Israeli Ambassador to Ghana, Shanni Cooper, the GA Mantse, His Royal Highness King Tackie Tieku Tsuru, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, former President John Mahama, the CEO of Kofi Annan Peace Keeping Training Center, Commander General Francis Ofori.

Others include the Volta Regional Minister Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa, Wa Naa, his Highness Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo IV, the Inspector General of Police Dr. Akuffo Dampare, etc.

Amb. Owusu is a visionary Leader who never ceases to connect humanity to its divinity.

During the height of the pandemic, his team and himself were responsible for feeding hundreds including women and children, especially our first responders.

He provided 1000 face masks, hand sanitizers, and food to the underprivileged. In addition, he, provided daily essentials to widows and children In villages and towns in his surroundings during the lockdown 2020.

Amb. Owusu is a true philanthropist in his own right, he has opened his home and church to people without homes, through which he provides a safe haven for those who need shelter.

A man of selfless ambition who desires nothing more but to see the world especially his country Ghana operate in peace.

Through the SamJoy Foundation, his team and himself have donated several items like food, clothes, and money for businesses to over 600 Widows, disabled, poor, and needy in our society in the Eastern Region, Upper West region, and in the Ashanti region. Samjoy Foundation has also sponsored and granted Scholarships to many poor but brilliant students.

A true visionary of our time who is trailblazing on mantras and legacies of peace for all of humanity.