Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Hundreds rendered homeless after heavy rains in Central Region


Hundreds rendered homeless after heavy rains in Central Region

Electricity supply had to cut to the area to prevent further catastrophe when the flood waters come into contact with power transformers.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
File Photo play

File Photo

Several hundreds of people have been displaced from the homes after a heavy downpour in the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abirem (KEEA) municipality of the Central Region.

Reports indicate that it rained for over five (5) hours and flooded homes up to the knee level.

Electricity supply had to cut to the area to prevent further catastrophe when the flood waters come into contact with power transformers.

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) is on the grounds helping out victims.

READ ALSO: The worst flood photos following Monday’s downpour in Accra

However, NADMO Coordinator for KEEA, Patrick Yeboah, said “the little that I observed is the [poor] drainage. Residents need to change their mentality. When clouds gather, [residents] begin to put their refuse into the open drains with the idea that when it rains the rains will carry them away…but sometimes they choke the drainage system.”

play

 

Further reports from the municipality indicate that authorities are unable to put a figure on the damage to the destruction to homes, farms and other valuables.

The KEEA is not new to devastating floods caused by heavy rains.

The area recorded ten rain-related deaths since the rains began in June this year.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Kofi Annan's family thank Ghanaians Kofi Annan's family thank Ghanaians
Ghana intimately linked to Francophone world - Nana Addo Ghana intimately linked to Francophone world - Nana Addo
Shut down Accra Mall over ceiling collapse – Engineer Shut down Accra Mall over ceiling collapse – Engineer
Contempt of Court: IGP in ‘trouble’ as court finds him guilty of contempt Contempt of Court IGP in ‘trouble’ as court finds him guilty of contempt
3 Secondary Schools revert to single-track following low enrolment 3 Secondary Schools revert to single-track following low enrolment
Tragedy: Accra Mall okayed for business after Thursday morning ceiling collapse Tragedy Accra Mall okayed for business after Thursday morning ceiling collapse

Recommended Videos

Warning! Leave your wives' breast milk for the kids - GHS boss to men Warning! Leave your wives' breast milk for the kids - GHS boss to men
Local Ranking: Ghana ranked among countries with lowest government integrity Local Ranking Ghana ranked among countries with lowest government integrity
Local News: Prince David Osei praises John Mahama for KIA Terminal 3 Local News Prince David Osei praises John Mahama for KIA Terminal 3



Top Articles

1 Breaking Part of Accra Mall collapsesbullet
2 Ignorance Someone will do the job - Minister fires Citi FM's Sammens...bullet
3 #Number12 Kennedy Agyapong's suit against Anas thrown outbullet
4 Tragedy Nana Addo consoles Accra Mall victimsbullet
5 Crime The 2 most wanted Ghanaians on Interpol listbullet
6 Police Raid 23 suspected criminals arrested at Pokuasebullet
7 Tragedy Accra Mall okayed for business after Thursday...bullet
8 Modernisation Hiring Singaporean to redevelop Accra is...bullet
9 Contempt of Court IGP in ‘trouble’ as court finds him...bullet
10 Scoundrel Rogue trader Kweku Adoboli released on bailbullet

Top Videos

1 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
2 Chained By Begging Anas’ latest expose has one message, don’t give to...bullet
3 "God is good"- Pastor Otabil explains Capital Bank collapsebullet
4 Kofi Annan's daughter cries as she sets eyes on his bodybullet
5 Infrastructure Alert Mass grave on Accra-Tema motorwaybullet
6 Funeral dancers in Ghana The best funeral dancers in Ghanabullet
7 Unemployment Gov't to employ 145,000 jobless graduates -...bullet
8 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
9 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
10 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet

Local

First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo
International Day of the Girl Rebecca Akufo-Addo stresses importance of educating girl child
Takeover A1 Bakery to be sold to Chinese company for $5 million
Menzgold Issues Pastor sues Menzgold; demands GHc 24,000 investment
KRIF Ghana donates security safe to Ghana News Agency
Reinforced Office Cabinet KRIF Ghana donates security safe to Ghana News Agency
X
Advertisement