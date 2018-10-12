Hundreds rendered homeless after heavy rains in Central Region

news

Several hundreds of people have been displaced from the homes after a heavy downpour in the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abirem (KEEA) municipality of the Central Region.

Reports indicate that it rained for over five (5) hours and flooded homes up to the knee level.

Electricity supply had to cut to the area to prevent further catastrophe when the flood waters come into contact with power transformers.

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) is on the grounds helping out victims.

However, NADMO Coordinator for KEEA, Patrick Yeboah, said “the little that I observed is the [poor] drainage. Residents need to change their mentality. When clouds gather, [residents] begin to put their refuse into the open drains with the idea that when it rains the rains will carry them away…but sometimes they choke the drainage system.”

Further reports from the municipality indicate that authorities are unable to put a figure on the damage to the destruction to homes, farms and other valuables.

The KEEA is not new to devastating floods caused by heavy rains.



The area recorded ten rain-related deaths since the rains began in June this year.