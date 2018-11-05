Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Maltavator Challenge Season 2: 10 finalists selected from Accra

The next event will take place at the Police Reserve Park in Takoradi on Saturday, 10th November 2018, to recruit 10 more contestants.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Some of the participants in a group photograph

Season 2 of Ghana’s leading obstacle course competition - The Maltavator Challenge has kicked started with excitement in Accra.

The first of four events saw hundreds of hopefuls turn up to register and participate in a range of physical and mental obstacle course activities at the Ajax Park in Legon, Accra.

Organized by premium malt beverage producer, Malta Guinness Ghana, the competition will move to three other regions to eventually select the top six (6) finalists to represent Ghana in the Pan-African.

play

10 finalists were selected from the Accra Maltavator Challenge and the next event will take place at the Police Reserve Park in Takoradi on Saturday, 10th November 2018, to recruit 10 more contestants. This will be followed by events in Kumasi and Tamale on the 17th and 24th November respectively.

The Brand Manager for Malta Guinness Ghana, Roland Ofori explained that the Maltavator Challenge is a way of bringing the essence of the Malta Guinness brand to life, which is fueling people’s greatness.

“The Maltavator Challenge has tested our patrons physically and mentally, which is symbolic of the challenges we face daily in life. In essence, we are saying that Malta Guinness is your motivator and spurs you on to achieve greatness.

play

The top six (6) finalists from Ghana will later battle other competitors from Nigeria, Cameroun, Kenya, Ethiopia and Cote D’Ivoire for the ultimate prize of $20,000 in the pan African finale to be held in South Africa 3in 2019.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

NIA to begin mass registration for 'Ghana Card' today NIA to begin mass registration for 'Ghana Card' today
Otabil, 13 others dragged to court over Capital Bank collapse Otabil, 13 others dragged to court over Capital Bank collapse
Maritime boss must be commended for saving cost – Govt spokesperson Maritime boss must be commended for saving cost – Govt spokesperson
Menzgold boss to address concerns of customers today Menzgold boss to address concerns of customers today
Business tycoon offers to buy Nyantakyi’s Wa All Stars Business tycoon offers to buy Nyantakyi’s Wa All Stars
Franklin Cudjoe sparks social media buzz over price of Nido Franklin Cudjoe sparks social media buzz over price of Nido

Recommended Videos

Ghanaian software engineer creates world's 1st cerebal superhero Ghanaian software engineer creates world's 1st cerebal superhero
11 air cons in my house not enough – Maritime Authority boss 11 air cons in my house not enough – Maritime Authority boss
Nkwanta Senior High closed down after students demonstration Nkwanta Senior High closed down after students demonstration



Top Articles

1 Heir to the British throne: Why is Prince Charles in Ghana?bullet
2 Download and fill Ghana biometric passport application form herebullet
3 Gyan's lawyer abandons him as wife hires Yuni Kulendibullet
4 Deputy communications minister, George Andah, in a car accidentbullet
5 More young people getting HIV/AIDS infection – AIDS Commissionbullet
6 Franklin Cudjoe sparks social media buzz over price of Nidobullet
7 Winneba road: six dead in fatal accidentbullet
8 Diagnoses reveal George Andah has fracture; to undergo...bullet
9 George Andah in stable condition; responding to treatmentbullet
10 George Andah has not been flown to the UK for...bullet

Top Videos

1 Mysterious deaths will happen in Ghana soon - Obinim revealsbullet
2 Infrastructure Alert Mass grave on Accra-Tema motorwaybullet
3 Chained By Begging Anas’ latest expose has one message, don’t give...bullet
4 Kofi Annan's daughter cries as she sets eyes on his bodybullet
5 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
6 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
7 Unemployment Gov't to employ 145,000 jobless graduates -...bullet
8 "God is good"- Pastor Otabil explains Capital Bank collapsebullet
9 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
10 Video Man arrested for assaulting sons with...bullet

Local

How CCTV helped police to catch Tema suspected thieves
Police boss warns of "rule of political parties instead of rule of law"
Clampdown on vigilantism: our hands are tied- police chief
High Court judge warns bribe givers to stay away from her
X
Advertisement