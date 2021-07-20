Hunger and unemployment forcing youth to seek army jobs– Nunoo-Mensah laments

The former Chief of Defense Staff warned that the situation could lead to the recruitment of persons who are only interested in making a living, rather than being committed to the job.

“There are no jobs for the youth, so whatever job is available, they are going for it not because they want to serve the nation in that capacity, but because they are jobless and hungry,” Nunoo-Mensah said, as quoted by Citinewsroom.

“That is a very dangerous thing because when you do that, you don’t get quality people to serve the nation in either the police or the military.”

This comes after thousands of Ghanaians trooped to the El-Wak sports stadium in Accra on Monday, July 19, 2021, hoping to be recruited into the army.

The long queues are said to have started at dawn, leading to vehicular traffic in the enclave and its environs.

The applicants, made up of mostly unemployed youth, were taken through various stages including screening, body and height check.