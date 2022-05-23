Hunger is killing us – NABCO trainees cry for help

The trainees, who have not been paid their allowances in the last couple of months, say due to their current situation, they may not be alive to see the country’s economy bounce back.

In a statement issued by the Association in Accra, they said: “We have been plunged into a point of no hope as the government has turned deaf ears to the pressing issues.”

“We are asking the government this simple question: although we have been told of the soon-to-come arrears/permanent arrangement, until when?” the statement continued.

It added: “We are dying of hunger and may not live to see the economy bounce back, due to non-payment of seven (7) months arrears.”

In a recent interview, the Minister of Interior, Ambrose Dery said the introduction of the e-levy will help government pay the NABCO trainees.

Speaking at a town hall meeting held in Wa in the Upper West Region, on Monday, February 21, 2022, Ambrose Dery urged Ghanaians to accept the controversial E-Levy than going to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a loan.

Pulse Ghana

"The most offensive one is that we should go to IMF. We went to IMF before. What was the result? High youth unemployment," he stated.

"One of the reasons we are collecting this tax is to provide our boys and girls, sons and daughters, with employment and you say we shouldn’t collect it?" he quizzed.