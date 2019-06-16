The man, identified only as Kofi, was smoked out of his hideout upon a tip-off and would most likely be arraigned before the court on Monday.

Kofi, according to reports, slept outside and returned home the next day with a lady believed to be a sex worker, and then allegedly stole his wife’s money to pay her.

Akua, as she is also identified, told Class FM’s Felicity Naana Nelson that a heated argument ensued between her and the husband on Monday, May 27 after she complained about using her money to pay a sex worker he had slept with.

She added that while asleep in the night of the day of the argument, she felt a sharp excruciating pain in her head, only to Wake up and see her husband and father of two stabbing her in the head multiple times.

She pleaded with him to spare her life, but to no avail. She then shouted for help, drawing the attention of neighbours who rescued and rushed her to the hospital, before a complaint was lodged with the police.

Akua said she wants her husband arrested and jailed for attempting to kill her.