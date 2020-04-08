According to him, a typical day ends at 2:am and he quickly starts the next day at exactly 5:00am.

Dumelo made this known during a Twitter interaction with one of his followers, who had observed that he is always online deep into the night.

“Eii John Dumelo sleep small wai. Please errn,” the follower wrote, to which Dumelo replied: “I end my day at 2am and start at 5am.”

The 35-year-old has assumed extra responsibilities since launching his career as a young politician.

Dumelo is aiming to get into Parliament and is set to contest the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency seat.

He will be contesting on the ticket of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) during the December polls.