“I can never forgive former President Mahama because apart from my mother’s death, another thing that has hurt me so much was closing down of my company in 2013 by John Mahama," Wontumi said on Metro TV's Good Evening Ghana Thursday.

His mining firm, Hansol Company Ltd, according to him, was one of the successful and top mining companies with footprints mainly in the Western region.

He revealed that he was reaping about $1 million on daily basis through his mining business.

However, he said his business was targeted by former president John Mahama, leading to the collapse of the firm.

HANSOL Mining Limited in 2013 was ransacked by an inter-ministerial task force made up of security personnel on suspicion that the company had brought in some Chinese nationals to engage in illegal mining activities.

“I told him mining is not a bad thing.Every country need a mining, if you have a resources, you need it to develop your…but you have to regularize it or make a good policy for it. But to me, I have a legitimate license they’ve signed for me. This is my license, so he see everything true.

“Then he said, oooh this guy you’re too smart,because that time i was making about $1 million a day,” the vociferous politician revealed.

According to Wontumi, he was immediately targeted by the former leader, after he declined a request from him to cross-carpet with his wealth and support him in politics.