‘I didn’t travel to Romania with private jet or taxpayer’s money’ – Okudzeto Ablakwa

Last week, Ablakwa, who is a Ranking Member of Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, met with Ghanaian students who had sought shelter in Romania following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In a Facebook post, the NDC lawmaker reacted to reports that his travel was financed by the State, insisting he financed his own trip.

“May I conclude by providing a response, particularly to those who appear to be asking without malice; my trip to Romania was not funded by the taxpayer, neither did I receive per diem, and I certainly didn’t fly to Romania with a private jet as some have alleged,” he wrote.

“This modest initiative was entirely private funded. I wish all students journey mercies; our thoughts and prayers continue to be with you.

“May peace prevail in our world, and may we be ushered into an era without the many conflicts currently afflicting humankind.”

Meanwhile, Ablakwa also commended the government of Ghana for its efforts to evacuate Ghanaians amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“It was obvious that my visit had fulfilled a reassuring and uplifting purpose for our students,” the legislator further stated.

“Listening to them, there is no doubt our students have been to hell and back. The quintessential Ghanaian spirit of survival and resilience in the face of adversity has served our students well.

“The Government of Ghana, in all objectivity, must be commended for the decision to evacuate our fellow citizens back to Ghana.”