She said four of Ahmed's children have all been forced to drop out of school due to financial difficulties.

However, Anas' Tiger Eye PI has responded to the second wife of the deceased.

In a statement released on his official Facebook page, Anas refuted all claims made by the Suale's second wife and gave details of the arrangements and efforts tiger eye made to ensure that the family of their slain colleague is well catered for.

He rubbished claims that the second wife had two children with Suale.

Ahmed had two wives and four children with one boy being birth by the second wife.

He said Tiger Eye after donating a huge sum of money to both wives further established a business contract for the two.

They have also taken responsibility for the education of all four children alleged to be dropouts.

It was further revealed in the statement that the two wives were sent back to their respective families per the Islamic customs.

The second wife went back to the North where she is from but remarried shortly after the death of her late husband and relocated to Accra.

Here's the full statement: