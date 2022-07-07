RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

I don’t owe EIB staff salaries - Dr. Kwabena Duffuor

Evans Effah

The owner of Excellence In Broadcasting (EIB) Network says he does not owe his staff nine months' salaries.

Dr Kwabena Duffuor is owner of EIB Network
In an exclusive interview with Accra-based Asaase Radio on Thursday, July 7, the former Finance Minister said, his media does not owe the staff nine months salaries, but rather an "arrears of salaries”.

The politician also told the interviewer that the allegations he is unable to pay his staff but is investing money into NDC politics is to score cheap politics. He described it as propaganda.

I have so many companies. I have not had any information that they are not paying themselves … EIB has been there for how many years? For seven to eight years, why will the workers be there and not be treated well?

I don’t believe that, it is propaganda, and if I want to support the grassroots of my party (NDC ) what is wrong with that? Do you know what they go through? Go and see what they are going through in the rural areas …” he said.

Dr. Duffuor also denied claims that some of the staff who engaged in a sit-down strike over their salary arrears have been sacked.

In conclusion, the businessman said “since January they [EIB] have been paying them, there is no problem. It’s previous arrears they are talking about. So the management is handling that problem. Arrears and not payment of salaries…

The Excellence in Broadcasting (EIB) Network is one of the big media groups in the country. It operates Starr FM, Live FM, Kasapa FM, Ultimate Radio, Agoo FM and Abusua FM and Empire FM.

EIB acquired a television licence for a free-to-air channel in 2014. It now runs GHOne TV and Agoo TV in Akan, as well as GH One TV national broadcasting in English.

EIB’s online platforms are starrfmonline.com, kasapafmonline.com, livefmonline.com and ultimatefmonline.com.

The EIB Network also owns the Heritage Newspaper.

