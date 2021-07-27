I expect Akufo-Addo to assent to anti-LGBTQI bill - NDC MP

In an interview on Accra based Citi TV, the opposition lawmaker said the private members bill is very popular among Ghanaians and the President will have no choice but to approve it.

“You will see the overwhelming support when it comes to the debate on the floor, and I can assure you that President will have no other choice but to assent,” Mr. Bedzrah said.

The bill, which is being championed by National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP for Ningo Prampram, Sam George and 7 other parliamentarians has received a lot of backlash from Ghanaians on social media.

The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021 will see culprits face a jail term of up to ten years depending on the crime, if passed in its current state.

ece-auto-gen

Individuals of the same sex who engage in sexual intercourse are “liable on summary conviction to a fine of not less than seven hundred and fifty penalty units and not more than five thousand penalty units, or to a term of imprisonment of not less than three years and not more than five years or both.”