"I feel empty"- says pastor who lost 5 family members in fire outbreak

Pastor Ato Kessie, the Seventh-Day Adventist (SDA) Church pastor who lost his wife, two children, mother-in-law and a niece, has said he feels empty without his wife.

In a touching tribute in honour of the perished members of his family, pastor Kessie said that one of his biggest regrets was that he could not say goodbye to his wife who was a pillar in his life.

"It is hard to accept your sudden death my dearest lover especially when I didn’t have the chance to say goodbye," he said.

"I wish you can hear me but you cannot," he added.

"I never knew the power and reality of death until it hit my family", he further said.