Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

"I feel empty"- says pastor who lost 5 family members in fire outbreak


Dansoman Fire "I feel empty"- says pastor who lost 5 family members in fire outbreak

In a touching tribute in honour of the perished members of his family, pastor Kessie said that one of his biggest regrets was that he could not say goodbye to his wife who was a pillar in his life.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Pastor Ato Kessie, the Seventh-Day Adventist (SDA) Church pastor who lost his wife, two children, mother-in-law and a niece, has said he feels empty without his wife.

READ MORE: Funeral held for five victims of the same family that perished in fire outbreak

In a touching tribute in honour of the perished members of his family, pastor Kessie said that one of his biggest regrets was that he could not say goodbye to his wife who was a pillar in his life.

"It is hard to accept your sudden death my dearest lover especially when I didn’t have the chance to say goodbye," he said.

"I wish you can hear me but you cannot," he added.

READ MORE: Dansoman fire outbreak kills pastor's wife, 3 children and in-law

"I never knew the power and reality of death until it hit my family", he further said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Life: Funeral held for five victims of the same family that perished in fire outbreak Life Funeral held for five victims of the same family that perished in fire outbreak
Jubilee House: 9-member committee formed for Kofi Annan's burial Jubilee House 9-member committee formed for Kofi Annan's burial
National Cathedral: Gov't to pull down houses of judges to build national cathedral National Cathedral Gov't to pull down houses of judges to build national cathedral
Investigations: Chief Imam tried blocking premiere of Anas' No.12 documentary? Investigations Chief Imam tried blocking premiere of Anas' No.12 documentary?
NDC Primaries: Ghanaians should be grateful Mahama is contesting- NDC MP NDC Primaries Ghanaians should be grateful Mahama is contesting- NDC MP
In Eastern Region: Two dead after consuming puffer fish In Eastern Region Two dead after consuming puffer fish

Recommended Videos

Fight On Corruption: 20% of Ghana’s budget lost through corruption annually – CHRAJ Fight On Corruption 20% of Ghana’s budget lost through corruption annually – CHRAJ
Infrastructure Alert: Mass grave on Accra-Tema motorway Infrastructure Alert Mass grave on Accra-Tema motorway
Congratulations: Countryman Songo gets a doctorate degree Congratulations Countryman Songo gets a doctorate degree



Top Articles

1 Presidency All the photos you need to see from Otumfuo's visit to the...bullet
2 Courtesy Call Otumfuo storms Rawlings' Ridge residencebullet
3 Video Watch Asantehene Otumfuo's convoy to Okyenhene's palacebullet
4 Annan Foundation Where will Kofi Annan be buried? Former UN Chief...bullet
5 Investigations Chief Imam tried blocking premiere of Anas' No.12...bullet
6 In Eastern Region Two dead after consuming puffer fishbullet
7 NDC Primaries Ghanaians should be grateful Mahama is...bullet
8 Accra Dansoman fire outbreak kills pastor's wife, 3...bullet
9 Childhood games in Ghana These are the 10 childhood...bullet
10 Chieftaincy Discussing Otumfuo's visit to Kyebi, NDC...bullet

Related Articles

Life Funeral held for five victims of the same family that perished in fire outbreak
Accra Dansoman fire outbreak kills pastor's wife, 3 children and in-law
In Cape Coast Five University students drown; two dead
Dansoman Robbers open fire on 4 police officers, 2 civilians
In Brong-Ahafo Region Police escort guns down suspected armed robber on Techiman road
Issues Water shortage hits parts of Accra
Police gun down another suspected armed robber in Dansoman
Accra Floods Heavy downpour floods Accra; houses, cars left in a pool
Photos Dansoman flooded following Sunday’s downpour
Millionaire's Club Kennedy Agyapong is not my business partner – Ibrah

Top Videos

1 "God is good"- Pastor Otabil explains Capital Bank collapsebullet
2 Infrastructure Alert Mass grave on Accra-Tema motorwaybullet
3 Funeral dancers in Ghana The best funeral dancers in Ghanabullet
4 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
5 Video Counsellor Lutterodt defends police officer for beating womanbullet
6 Name and Shame Kennedy Agyapong premieres Anas video on June 27bullet
7 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
8 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale...bullet
9 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
10 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet

Local

Alban Bagbin Ghana Stammering Association slams Bagbin's 'reckless' attack on Omane Boamah
Jobless Why unemployment is rising in Ghana
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
Protecting Public Purse Nana Addo to receive prestigious procurement award
In Northern Region Teenage boy drowns in abandoned ‘one-village, one-dam’ project