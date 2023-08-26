ADVERTISEMENT
"I feel proud and motivated by your unwavering support" - Ken Agyapong expresses gratitude

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, the New Patriotic Party's representative for Assin Central in parliament, has conveyed his heartfelt appreciation to the people of Ghana and those who have steadfastly stood by his side.

This gratitude comes after a demanding day of searching for the most fitting candidate to compete for the ultimate flag bearer position of the NPP, as part of today's Special Delegates Conference held across the nation.

Hon. Kennedy Agyapong secured the second position in the polls, amassing a total of 132 votes, which corresponds to 14.30% of the vote share.

Despite encountering frustration during the polling day due to the unexpected removal of his agent from a polling center, the politician expressed his thanks to party loyalists and supporters who have offered unwavering support during this journey.

"I wish to express my profound gratitude to the Party faithful, especially the delegates who have wholeheartedly backed my presidential bid," he shared in a social media post.

The objective of the Super Delegates Congress is to identify five presidential candidates who will partake in the party's forthcoming primaries, scheduled for this November. Furthermore, the individual selected will become the party's flag bearer, positioning them to compete against the National Democratic Congress's John Dramani Mahama in the general election slated for December 2024.

