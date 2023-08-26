"I feel proud and motivated by your unwavering support" - Ken Agyapong expresses gratitude

Hon. Kennedy Agyapong secured the second position in the polls, amassing a total of 132 votes, which corresponds to 14.30% of the vote share.

Despite encountering frustration during the polling day due to the unexpected removal of his agent from a polling center, the politician expressed his thanks to party loyalists and supporters who have offered unwavering support during this journey.

"I wish to express my profound gratitude to the Party faithful, especially the delegates who have wholeheartedly backed my presidential bid," he shared in a social media post.

