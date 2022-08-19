These were the words of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on the economic fortunes of Ghana.
I have abiding faith in God to turn the fortunes of Ghana around — Nana Addo
"Above all, I continue to have an abiding faith in God to help turn the fortunes of our nation around, accompanied by appropriate policy, determination, and hard work on our part, and I urge all of you gathered here to have that same belief that the fortunes of Ghana under the Presidency of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will be restored. The Battle is the Lord's!!"
He has asserted that the economic challenges facing the country are not hopeless situations.
He has vowed to bring the economy back to the high rates of growth that characterised the management in the three (3) years preceding the COVID-19 outbreak.
Speaking at the opening of the 12th Biennial and 50th Golden Conference of the Methodist Church of Ghana on Thursday, August 18, 2022, he said his goal, since coming into office, has been to help improve the living standards of the Ghanaian people.
"The Akufo-Addo government has not thrown its hands up in despair at this development. We are determined to bring relief to the Ghanaian people, and return the economy back to the high rates of growth that characterised the management of our economy in the three (3) years preceding the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020," he said.
"Every policy initiative, whether it is the Free Senior High School policy, the programme for Planting for Food and Jobs, or the One-District-One-Factory initiative, has been implemented with the well-being of the Ghanaian at heart," Nana Addo added.
He indicated that before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ghana had one of the fastest growing economies not just in Africa, but across the world.
He reiterated his commitment to the empowerment of the security services to consolidate the peace, security, and stability of the state and nation; the establishment of a free and just society, where entrepreneurship and individual initiative are the sources of wealth creation with a strong social safety net for the marginalised and disadvantaged; and the improvement of the governance architecture to deepen accountability and respect for the rule of law in our body politic.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh