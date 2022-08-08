I have no intention to reshuffle; my appointees are doing well – Akufo-Addo

Speaking on North Star radio in Tamale, the President said his appointees were meeting his expectations.

While President Akufo-Addo said he evaluates the work of his ministers consistently, he feels “many of them for me have done outstanding work. Their output has been considerable, and that is what I look at.”

“If the output measures expectations, then I don’t have any strong reasons to heed the call,” President Akufo-Addo added.

The President also believes calls for a reshuffle sometimes have ulterior motives.

“The calls come for all kinds of reasons; NDC wanting to destabilise the government is one. There are people who are also looking for jobs.”

In a recent post on social media, a senior political science lecturer of the University of Ghana, Prof. Ransford Gyampo said the non-reshuffling from the President is hindering development.

“The president’s inability to undertake a major reshuffle of his ministers has palpably denied Ghana of the brains, talents and expertise that could have been tapped for national development. Are these the only men? This precedent isn’t worth emulating!,” Gyampo posted on Facebook.

In a recent interview, Prof. Gyampo advised the government to put on hold its decision to build a national cathedral.

He said it will be okay for the men of God to raise funds to make the hospitals in the country better for the citizens of Ghana rather than raising funds for the construction of a church building.