I have no regrets for accepting NPA board member appointment – Kwame Sefa Kayi

Sefa Kayi explained to Albert Ocran on ‘Springboard Virtual University’ programme that, “I accepted to be on the board of the NPA primarily for board experience; for cooperate governance first hand; to understand how state institutions are run and whatever contribution I can give, of course, I am willing to give.

“I have come from a background of working in the public space for so long; I have been at the forefront of asking the questions, of offering solutions, of interviewing all kinds of people, of reading up or researching and so, let me take my seat at the table and see what I can also contribute.”

He said, many will not be happy to see him on the board of NPA, some people will wish he fails, others will wish him well to use his experience to make sure that things work at the authority but being in the public service for a long time, he does not expect a hundred per cent rating from the public.

“Whilst taking a seat at the table, I am now going to be faced first hand with cooperate governance in my country, of course, you may want to look at the divided opinion; at the end of the day, when you work in the public space and expects a hundred per cent approval rating, then, you do not understand what you are doing.”

“Definitely, there will be those who feel that you shouldn’t have been there, there are others who think that, yea let him go and get his fingers burnt and let’s see what lessons will come out of it, others will also be like whatever he has acquired over the years doing what he does, let’s see if that knowledge can be brought on board and cooperate governance in that small environment will be the grand beneficiary at the end of the day.”

In August 2021, Mr. Sefa-Kayi was named among the 12-member board of the NPA chaired by Joe Addo-Yobo.