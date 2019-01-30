The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, says although the murder of Ahmed-Saule is unfortunate, he has no regrets over making the images of the journalist public.

According to him, the decision to expose the investigator’s face was in the best interest of Ghanaians.

Speaking to the BBC, Mr. Agyapong said he sympathises with the bereaved family but has no regrets over publicly showing Ahmed’s photos.

“I bear no moral responsibility over the death and I have no regret. Although I dread what has happened to him, I was just saving Ghanaians from criminals, so I don’t regret showing his picture to the public. I sympathise with the bereaved family because death is unfortunate. [They shouldn’t look at one person and put blame on]. The nature of his [Ahmed’s] work exposed him to a number of things I didn’t contribute to,” the maverick MP said.

“I did not show his picture for people to go and kill him. I was just forewarning people that he is bad that when he comes to their premises, he is going to put gadgets there. I will never regret showing the pictures.”

The legislator reiterated his innocence, saying he was not behind the murder of the journalist.

He added that he does not trust the Police to find the killers of the late Ahmed.

He said he is personally conducting better investigations into the murder of the journalist than the Police.

“I don’t trust the Police. No, I don’t trust them. I am even doing better investigations than the Police.I just don’t trust the police. I have a lot of evidence but I don’t share with anybody. I will serialise them,” Mr. Agyapong added.

Slain journalist Ahmed, who is a key member of the TigerEye PI, was shot dead at Madina in Accra two weeks ago.

He was reportedly shot three times, twice in the chest and another in the neck, while he was driving home.