I have relocated all my children in the UK to Ghana because of hardships there – Chairman Wontumi

In a report by MyNewsGh.com, the popular politician disclosed that he’s had to relocate all children who were living in the United Kingdom to Ghana because of the hardships there.

“There is too much hardship in the UK. As I speak to you, I have brought them all to live in Ghana because Ghana now is better than the UK”, Chairman Wontumi said on Movement TV in an interview monitored by MyNewsGH.com.

He added that all his children are UK citizens but he had to take that tough decision.

According to him, there is no place under the sun, where there is no hardship, especially after the outbreak of the pandemic COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War that saw a low supply of world’s grain products from the west.

Chairman Wontumi made this comment while advising Ghanaians not to look down on the peace and good living they have under the current President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

“What we are pleading with Ghanaians is that there is hardship everywhere in the world. I gave birth to my children in the UK but as I speak to you, I have brought them all to live in Ghana because Ghana is now better than the UK.” Chairman Wontumi emphasized this in his interview.

“My advice to Ghanaians is that, if we don’t take care a day will come we are going to lose the place we are”, he stressed.

Pulse Ghana

In his address at Ghana’s 66th Independence Anniversary celebrations this week, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo called on Ghanaians to count their blessings.

He believes despite all challenges facing the country, the government has ensured the supply of basic commodities to prevent the crisis from worsening.

“We all see the images around the world, here in Ghana, we’ve not had any fuel queues, we’ve not suffered shortages of food and essential items, or the catastrophe of dumsor. Undoubtedly, major global developments have harmed our domestic economic performance."

“We’ve witnessed historic heights in global inflation and food prices. Rising global interests rate triggered by the tightening of monetary policy of Central banks across several advanced economies to tame rising inflation and energy crisis with crude oil prices reaching unprecedented heights at one point above $120 a barrel."