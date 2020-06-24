The MP has been reported to have contracted the virus alongside the Minister of Education, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh and Dan Botwe, Minister of Regional Reorganisation.

Speaking on 3news, he said he has been in his constituency and he hasn’t contracted the virus.

By the grace of God, I’m not in the state [the editor] is imagining me to be or he is thinking I’m in, or I’m not in the state those his sources have told him I’m in,” he said in a Facebook live interview.

Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin

He explained that he has been in Winneba the past few days and was at the Winneba High Court on Monday and Tuesday.

The Facebook live video showed that he had just finished another court session Wednesday and decided to clarify the matter from the forecourt of the court.