I haven’t heard that Adwoa Safo wants my job in Parliament – Afenyo-Markin

Speaking in an interview with Evans Mensah on Joy News, he said the NPP is focused on getting the controversial e-levy passed and not on hearsays.

“I don’t want to comment on that matter, I haven’t heard about it and I’m not supposed to hear about everything.” the Effutu MP answered on Wednesday.

“Where is your Dome Kwabenya MP, Adwoa Safo”, Evans Mensah asked. “I’m not discussing her”, Afenyo-Markin retorted on JoyNews.

When the host quizzed further about why the E-levy bill has not currently been tabled before Parliament, and whether that had anything to do with the absence of the Dome Kwabenya MP, Afenyo-Markin answered that the government was still engaging.

MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyepong, had disclosed that Adwoa Safo is allegedly sabotaging the government because she was not made Deputy Majority Leader.