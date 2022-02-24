RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

I haven’t heard that Adwoa Safo wants my job in Parliament – Afenyo-Markin

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin has disclosed his ignorance about claims that MP for Dome Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo is demanding for his position.

Hon. Afenyo-Markins, who is also the Deputy Majority Leader in Parliament said he has not heard of the claims Adwoa Safo wants to be made the Deputy Majority Leader before she returns to Ghana.

Speaking in an interview with Evans Mensah on Joy News, he said the NPP is focused on getting the controversial e-levy passed and not on hearsays.

“I don’t want to comment on that matter, I haven’t heard about it and I’m not supposed to hear about everything.” the Effutu MP answered on Wednesday.

“Where is your Dome Kwabenya MP, Adwoa Safo”, Evans Mensah asked. “I’m not discussing her”, Afenyo-Markin retorted on JoyNews.

When the host quizzed further about why the E-levy bill has not currently been tabled before Parliament, and whether that had anything to do with the absence of the Dome Kwabenya MP, Afenyo-Markin answered that the government was still engaging.

MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyepong, had disclosed that Adwoa Safo is allegedly sabotaging the government because she was not made Deputy Majority Leader.

Adwoa Safo’s absence has seriously affected the majority side and its ability to do government business in the house, particularly on the e-levy.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

