She described those rumours as fictitious and a figment of someone's imagination.

Afeku said President Akufo-Addo has the right to reshuffle any Minister because he is in charge of the team.

The former Tourism Minister insisted that she had not resigned from government, neither had she abandoned the President’s team, dream and vision, saying: “I’m committed to serving my people as a Member of Parliament and Minister of State in whatever capacity the President deems fit for me.”

Last week, Catherine Afeku was reshuffled to the office of the Senior Minister as a Minister of State and was replaced with Hon. Barbara Oteng-Gyasi.

She said as the captain of the team, the President was the embodiment of the strategy and knew who could best help him deliver the best results.