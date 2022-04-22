I invested my fees into a business to get profits and pay back — KNUST student

He has, however, pleaded with the management to give him more time to recoup the investment because he cannot go back to his parents for the fees.

"I used the money to do one or two things but I knew I will get profit from it and I will put it back. But I didn't expect this to be that quick. It is my own fault, I won't tell my parents," the student told TV3.

The management of KNUST deferred the programmes of the students representing about 8 percent of the 85,256 student population for non-payment of academic user fees.

The students were given March 24, 2022, deadline to pay but they failed and the management extended the date to April 7, 2022.

Some of the students received messages from the university's board on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in the afternoon that they have been deferred due to their inability to meet the minimum requirements of the KNUST fees Credit and Debt Management Policy.

It reads "Dear student, your programme has been deferred as you have not met the minimum requirement of the KNUST fees Credit and Debt Management Policy. Thank you."

Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the KNUST, Dr. Daniel Noris Bekoe said some of the students deferred by the school irresponsibly spent their school fees.

He said some of them used their fees to bet on football matches.

Speaking to GHOne TV, he said the school did its investigations before it deferred the students.

According to Dr. Bekoe, the students who have deferred represent 8% of the entire student population.

"It is not a good situation for all of us. In the first place, we all understand that there is the need for us to pay the fees but we have a system that allows us to pay before the semester. This new system just came in and this system is something that we are not used to.

"Currently as we are speaking, our SRC executives are in a meeting with management so that they can get students back to campus as soon as possible," he said.