I know things are not going well with the economy – Akufo-Addo admits

“I have seen the difficulties that our currency has been having. I have seen the difficulties and dramatic rise of price levels, significant rise in the cost of living and difficulties generally, in the manner the economy is rising”, he said.

Speaking to journalists at the Jubilee House, Nana Akufo-Addo said he will need the support of all.

“We have to understand that, all sectors and actors of the economy either on the side of management, labour and workers have to find a way of balancing the various considerations so that we can all progress and continue hopefully in building a stronger economy.”

Meanwhile, the Minority spokesperson on Finance, Cassiel Ato Forson, has taken a swipe at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his economic management team as the government works to restructure the country’s debt.

Describing the move as a “Mickey Mouse” one, Ato Forson warned that the way and manner government wants to go about the debt restructuring will hurt Ghanaians.

“Mr. President, please beware that, a Mickey Mouse form of debt restructuring will hurt Ghana big time. Your debt restructuring must not target domestic creditors. It will destroy us,” he said at an event dubbed Building the Ghana We Want.

The public debt stock as of July 2022 was almost GH¢400 billion. Ghana currently cannot borrow on the internal markets as creditors doubt if the country could service its debts.