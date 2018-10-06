I’ll give all nurses jobs in my 2nd coming – Mahama

news

Former President John Dramani Mahama has said he will create more jobs for nurses and other health workers if he is elected as president again.

Mr Mahama said his government had the intention to build health facilities in every district so as to create room for more nurses and other health workers to be employed.

That intention, he said, was not understood very well by the nurses, thus, leading to agitations and protests against his government at the time he was in office.

The former president revealed that the next NDC government would, therefore, dialogue with the nurses about the best way forward in achieving that goal.

Should he return to office, he said, his government will continue with the expansion of health facilities to accommodate all nurses.

Mr Mahama, who is campaigning to be flagbearer of the NDC again, said this at Nalerigu in the Northern Region after students of the Nalerigu Nursing Training College mobbed his convoy.

“If you don’t create new opportunities for health workers by building new facilities, then you cannot employ them…,” he said.

The NDC, he noted, “will continue the process that we started of expanding hospitals, building new hospitals and creating opportunities for our health workers to tackle employment”.

In his view, the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has brought untold hardships on Ghanaians since, according to him, the party made lofty promises which its government is yet to fulfill.

Mr Mahama said the next NDC government will assuage the plight of Ghanaians.

