RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

I never invited 98 NPP MPs for discussion about Ken Ofori Atta – Kufour rubbishes reports

Andreas Kamasah

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has debunked reports that he had invited some New Patriotic Party Members of Parliament for a meeting over their demand for the sacking of Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta.

John Kofi Agyekum Kufuor
John Kofi Agyekum Kufuor

According to him, there is no iota of truth in the said reports, so they should be ignored.

Recommended articles

In a statement signed by his Senior Aide and Spokesperson Dr Kwabena Osei Adubofour on Thursday, November 17, Mr Kufour expressed displeasure about what he thinks is a penchant of some people to draw him into matters that he has not commented on, in a bid to misinform the general public or create disaffection for him.

“We wish to bring to the attention of the general public that there is no truth in the said publication.

“The office of the former President vehemently detests the developing trend in the disinformation that mischievously seek to draw President Kufuor into issues that he has not commented on,” the statement reads in part.

READ ALSO: Shame on men, but shame on women more for silence on this so-called liberation – Francisca Kakra Forson writes

Kufuor statement
Kufuor statement Pulse Ghana

It went further to say that just like every other Ghanaian, the former president is not happy about the current state of affairs, so he would be the last to play petty party politics with the prevailing economic hardship in Ghana.

The 98 NPP MPs who are demanding the sacking of Ofori-Atta are being led by Asante-Akim North MP Kwame Andy Appiah-Kubi.

According to them, the Finance Minister has failed on the job and must be replaced or they will stay away from the 2023 budget presentation and any other government business in parliament. They don’t want him to be the one to present the budget.

Meanwhile, Ofori Atta is currently facing a vote of censure motion filed against him by the NDC minority lawmakers. They say he has mismanaged Ghana’s economy, plunging the country into an unbearable economic crisis.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Sad Akufo-Addo

GES launches investigation into video of SHS students insulting Akufo-Addo

Imported cars

No used vehicles to enter Ghana from 2023 without certification of conformance — GSA

Francis Asenso Boakye

Cabinet approves new rent bill ‘intended to safeguard rights of tenants’

KT Hammond MP Adansi Asokwa Constituency

I’m not aware of fuel prices because I don’t own a car - KT Hammond