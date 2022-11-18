I never invited 98 NPP MPs for discussion about Ken Ofori Atta – Kufour rubbishes reports

In a statement signed by his Senior Aide and Spokesperson Dr Kwabena Osei Adubofour on Thursday, November 17, Mr Kufour expressed displeasure about what he thinks is a penchant of some people to draw him into matters that he has not commented on, in a bid to misinform the general public or create disaffection for him.

“We wish to bring to the attention of the general public that there is no truth in the said publication.

“The office of the former President vehemently detests the developing trend in the disinformation that mischievously seek to draw President Kufuor into issues that he has not commented on,” the statement reads in part.

Pulse Ghana

It went further to say that just like every other Ghanaian, the former president is not happy about the current state of affairs, so he would be the last to play petty party politics with the prevailing economic hardship in Ghana.

The 98 NPP MPs who are demanding the sacking of Ofori-Atta are being led by Asante-Akim North MP Kwame Andy Appiah-Kubi.

According to them, the Finance Minister has failed on the job and must be replaced or they will stay away from the 2023 budget presentation and any other government business in parliament. They don’t want him to be the one to present the budget.