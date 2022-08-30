I never said I was poor – Nii Amasah Namoale refutes reports that he can't feed himself

An earlier report had quoted the former 3-term MP as saying that he is currently unemployed and struggling to feed himself.

However, speaking on Neat FM in Accra, he said he was not referring to himself but other colleagues of his who are going through difficult moments.

“Did I say that I am a pauper and I am looking for money? Did I say that I am sick and I cannot afford my medication? I said some of the MPs, not me, Nii Amansa Namoale. Some of my colleagues. I told the guy (the reporter) that I am a commissioner of oath; that I have my own business. I have a waste management company.

Pulse Ghana

“I tried looking for a job, but I did not get any that does not make me a pauper. Because I didn’t want to sit down without doing anything, I started my own business.

“One of my children told me that ‘but dad, you have been taking care of us’. I give them pocket money every month; my two daughters. They are in school, and the pocket money I give them is even more than the salary of some people. So, why should they portray that I say I am a pauper,” he said in Twi.