Continuing with his cross-examination as part of the 2020 election petition, he noted that his only definitive declaration was on the parliamentary results.

Mr. Nketia is the first witness of the petitioner, John Mahama, in the ongoing election petition at the Supreme Court.

On Monday, the NDC General Secretary was confronted with video evidence of a press conference he organised after the December 7 elections.

NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia

While Mr. Nketia admitted declaring the NDC as majority winners in the Parliamentary elections, he denied ever declaring Mahama as the winner of the presidential election.

“My Lord, I have watched the video and I have watched it here, I standby every word, every punctuation, every sentence that relates to me Johnson Aseidu Nketia and there is nowhere unless we are watching a different clip, there is nowhere I indicated definitively that the first respondent [Mahama] has won the elections,” he stated.

“What I said is that we have won the majority of seats in parliament and that the petitioner [Mahama] as prosing for victory and that is precisely what has shown up in all the various speeches I have made which have been clipped together.”

Meanwhile, spokesperson for President Akufo-Addo’s lawyers in the ongoing petition, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has expressed shock at Mr. Nketia’s denial.

In a series of tweets, he said it was interesting that the NDC General Secretary feigned ignorance of his own utterances.

“It was interesting watching him repeatedly calculate Nana Addo's votes at above 51% at all material times. Interesting to watch him feign ignorance of what was on his own pendrive. Even the judges appeared shocked,” Mr. Oppong Nkrumah said.

“It was shocking to hear him say he didn't bring his collated results to court, when he had earlier caused scores to hit the streets claiming he had figures to show that Mr Mahama won,” he added.