I regret using my 5-year savings to travel to Libya – Italy-based Ghanaian
An Italy-based Ghanaian has revealed that he saved GHc12,000 for five years to pay for his trip to Libya to cross over to Europe.
The young man said he used to work as a driver and a security guard in Ghana, but decided to move abroad for greener pastures.
According to him, very few people survive the journey from Libya to Europe, adding that he felt scared at some point.
“I saved GH¢12000 in five years. It was mainly because of the Libya trip. It has always been a dream to travel abroad. I worked two jobs to get that money,” he told SVTV Africa.
“They camped seventy-two of us in a ghetto on Thursday and waited until Saturday evening before setting off onto the sea. There were sixty-nine Ghanaians, two Nigerians and one Ivorian.
“In my mind, I had left everything to God, but I got scared when I saw the large body of water. While on the sea, Libyan authorities found out and tried to take us back to Libya, but luckily, we found ourselves in a no man’s land.
“So they couldn’t arrest us. A German rescue team told us to wait for an Italian ship to transport us. We waited for five hours until they came and stayed on their ship for a week before arriving in Sicily,” he added.
In 2019, the International Organization for Migrations has revealed that some 35,550 Ghanaians were trapped in Libya with the hope of crossing the sea to Europe.
The Organisation said the Ghanaians were part of a larger migrant population of 636,426 who wanted to enter Europe.
A statement by the Catholic Relief Services to commemorate the International Day for Migrants, quoted the IOM as saying that almost 3,400 migrants and refugees died in 2018 globally.
