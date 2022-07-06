I save £500 a month working in the UK – Ghanaian nurse narrates

Even though he said he lived a comfortable life in Ghana, he's living a good life in the United Kingdom.

"Things were really tough at the time, especially for nurses. So when I had the opportunity to leave the country [Ghana], I did all I can to seize it. I heard about this opportunity from some friends who were in the UK already.

"The process takes between 6 months to a year. I did not have to pay any money. I just wrote the IELTS, an English Language proficiency test, and some others. I then applied to join the UK NMC. They then invited me into the country. I then searched for a slot in a hospital in the UK. I got a sponsorship letter from the hospital, and then got myself a visa," he stated.

He added that he has no plans of moving back home adding that he saves more than 500 pounds a month.

He stated that "We are allowed to go with our families. I went with my wife. We did not struggle at all. I was given a month’s accommodation for free. My wife is a midwife as well. She is allowed to go through the process and secure a job for herself. I have been here for three weeks, and I must say, this is my best decision yet. This is a very good place and I will recommend every Ghanaian nurse to follow in my footsteps. There is a vast difference between the conditions of service here [in UK] and in Ghana. We have everything we need to work with. I don’t have to think of what to eat at work.

"I work for 12 hours a day, we earn a minimum of 12 pounds an hour. I earn more than that. I don’t spend so much on transportation. I live 20 minutes away from my workplace, so I mostly walk. When I was in Ghana, I was unable to save up to even GH¢1000. In the UK, I am able to save more than 500 pounds in a month, that’s around GH¢4500 in Ghana."

Samuel stated that more than 15 of his mates had also migrated adding that people call and ask him when he will "Come back?"

"I am sure I will come back if I need to come down and see my parents. But if you are asking if I intend to come back and work in Ghana, that’s impossible. Let’s be frank.

"Leadership should have to go the extra mile to make us return," he narrated.

This comes after the Union of Professional Nurses and Midwives, Ghana (UPNMG) says its members deserve a cost of living allowance (COLA).

In a statement signed by the UPNMG's national PRO, John Agbenyeavu, the Union said a stop-gap measure is required to cushion nurses and midwives in these tough times.