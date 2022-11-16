RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

I still stand by my who’s Gabby Otchere-Darko comment - Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu

Evans Annang

The Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu has disclosed that he still stands by his criticism of a leading member of the NPP, Gabby Asare-Otchere Darko.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Suame said his comment that who does Mr. Otchere-Darko thinks he is still stands.

He has however said that due to some consultations with leaders in the party he won’t comment on the issue publicly again.

“I have seen Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko’s text message to me, but l have not responded and don’t think l will respond. Many of my party folks and colleagues have spoken with me and I wouldn’t want to escalate matters. Let me however state that I stand by what l have said. I won’t add on, neither will l take some out,” he told Neat FM in an interview.

The reaction by the majority leader follows a response by Mr Otchere-Darko to Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu’s outburst in a recent interview with Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM.

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko in a Facebook post refuted claims that he is on record to have accused Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu as being the ringleader of the anti-Ofori-Atta NPP MPs who are seeking the dismissal of the finance minister.

The majority leader in a recent interview with Kumasi-based Sompa FM expressed anger over some allegations levelled against him by Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko.

According to the Member of Parliament for Suame, Mr Otchere-Darko has wrongly accused him of being the mastermind behind some NPP MPs demanding the sacking of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

“From nowhere we hear Gabby Otchere-Darko on his Asaase Radio accusing me of instigating what was happening, for what? What do I stand to gain from that?” he retorted.

The majority leader questioned the authority of the cousin of the finance minister for levelling such allegations against him.

Evans Annang
