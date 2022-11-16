The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Suame said his comment that who does Mr. Otchere-Darko thinks he is still stands.
I still stand by my who’s Gabby Otchere-Darko comment - Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu
The Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu has disclosed that he still stands by his criticism of a leading member of the NPP, Gabby Asare-Otchere Darko.
He has however said that due to some consultations with leaders in the party he won’t comment on the issue publicly again.
“I have seen Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko’s text message to me, but l have not responded and don’t think l will respond. Many of my party folks and colleagues have spoken with me and I wouldn’t want to escalate matters. Let me however state that I stand by what l have said. I won’t add on, neither will l take some out,” he told Neat FM in an interview.
The reaction by the majority leader follows a response by Mr Otchere-Darko to Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu’s outburst in a recent interview with Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM.
Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko in a Facebook post refuted claims that he is on record to have accused Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu as being the ringleader of the anti-Ofori-Atta NPP MPs who are seeking the dismissal of the finance minister.
The majority leader in a recent interview with Kumasi-based Sompa FM expressed anger over some allegations levelled against him by Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko.
According to the Member of Parliament for Suame, Mr Otchere-Darko has wrongly accused him of being the mastermind behind some NPP MPs demanding the sacking of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.
“From nowhere we hear Gabby Otchere-Darko on his Asaase Radio accusing me of instigating what was happening, for what? What do I stand to gain from that?” he retorted.
The majority leader questioned the authority of the cousin of the finance minister for levelling such allegations against him.
