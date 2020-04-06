He made this disclosure on the night Parliament suspended sitting indefinitely due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“I wish to inform you that I took the Coronavirus test three days ago and my test result came negative. Praise the Lord", he said.

On the indefinite suspension due to the COVID-19, Speaker Oquaye said: “Honourable Members, we are suspending sitting on this day, and this Honourable House will stand suspended until the Speaker, in consultation with the leadership of the House, deem it fit to ask the House to resume sitting.”

Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Aaron Mike Ocquaye

The decision means the Speaker can recall legislators on any day he chooses to, without the required 14-day notice.

“This action is unprecedented but indeed we are living in unprecedented times and the whole Ghana State is in a state of National Emergency,” he said.

He gave the assurance that the usual Rising Allowance termed Special Suspension Allowance would be paid to all relevant persons and that other payments would be made to members accordingly.