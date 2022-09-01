I think we should have a broader conversation on Free SHS — Nana Addo

Addressing the leadership of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS), Nana Addo said the Education Ministry is looking at the issues to inform a policy direction going forward.

According to him, "One of the things people have been calling for is the review of Free SHS, I think we should have a broader conversation about the incidence of education on our national development."

The Free SHS policy for both boarding and day students in Ghana was introduced in September 2017 by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The policy has received several applause and commendations from experts and sector stakeholders, hence calls for its review by the same authorities cannot be politically motivated.

Ghanaians said the Free SHS policy should be reviewed without sacrificing quality if government off-loads some of the financial burdens onto parents.

Earlier, the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Prof. Kwasi Opoku Amankwah, also expressed the need to review the policy.

In recent times, food shortage has hard hit the SHSs with some headteachers warning of closing down the schools.