I understand them – Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu on his near lynching by Suame residents

A swift police intervention saved the MP, who is also Majority Leader and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs from being attacked by angry artisans at the Suame Magazine industrial hub.

Hon. Kyei-Mensah Bonsu in a media interview moments before he was whisked into a police vehicle said he is not worried over the conduct of his constituents.

“I am the face of government so if they are really angry that it’s been a while since the scrapping of the surface and dust is killing them, certainly when they see any government official, they will vent their spleen on the person so I am not worried.”

Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu and his entourage, including the Municipal Chief Executive for Suame, Maxwell Ofosu Boakye were surprisingly met by hostile artisans who chanted war songs as they threw sachet water and other items at the officials.

It would be recalled that the artisans in Suame last Friday blocked the highway and demonstrated against the MP and the government for not ensuring that the road was fixed.

They warned of another demonstration if the contractor does not return to the road to have it fixed.

Pulse Ghana

The contractor had returned to the road with the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs going to inspect the work done.

The angry artisans upon hearing the arrival of the MP thronged the highway and started hooting and pelting him (the MP) with sachets of water.