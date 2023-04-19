I use the ‘cash and carry’ system because of extortions under the NHIS - Health Minister

Speaking at the Ghana Health Service Senior Managers Meeting, the Minister said the extortions by service providers is killing the scheme.

“From the end-user point of view, it looks like the health insurance is not working. I am a patient and I know what it is,” he said.

Mr Manu says this has forced him to pay cash whenever is at a hospital to seek healthcare.

“I pay when I go to Ridge Hospital. I pay when I go to UGMC. I don’t even present my insurance card…,” he said on Tuesday, April 18.

According to him, “The complaints that are coming about how those who are subscribed to health insurance are treated in almost all our facilities. So why should we shouldn’t use the harsh word… extorting from the poor patients.

The Health Minister also lamented the increasing number of lawsuits against health professionals in their line of work.