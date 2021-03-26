He, however, said that the visit had no ill-motive contrary to what was reported in the media prior to the 2020 general elections.

Mr Ofori-Atta said this when asked by Member of Parliament for Asawase Muntaka Mubarak whether as Finance Minister in the first administration of President Akufo-Addo he visited Mr Amidu during the assessment on the agreement, during his day two vetting by the Appointments Committee of Parliament on Friday.

“I did visit him at home,” he answered.

He added “I had gone to the office and they indicated to me he was not feeling well and so I did go to visit him at home.”

Mr. Ofori-Atta had earlier accused Mr. Amidu of not being fair to him in his corruption assessment report on the deal.

He said some of the accusations against him by Mr. Amidu was a disservice to him.

Finance ministry is “stonewalling” and delaying Agyapa deal probe – Martin Amidu laments

“There is a bit of cynicism around the Agyapa transaction. I think that for Martin Amidu’s report on it to be put out to the public without a chance by people like me to discuss it is a disservice,” Mr Ofori-Atta told Parliament’s appointments committee of Parliament.

The Finance Minister bemoaned the lack of opportunity he was accorded to address some of the issues in the report.

In his corruption risk assessment of the controversial deal, Mr. Amidu argued among other things that consultations over the agreement were not comprehensive and innovative enough.