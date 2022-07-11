I warned Akufo-Addo about his excessive borrowing but he didn’t listen – Dr. Kofi Amoah

Dr. Amoah, who is a former adviser and Ambassador-at-large to the government, in an interview with Ghanaweb, said the President failed to listen to his advice on borrowing.

“I was appointed by the President as an Ambassador-at-large to use my vast global contacts and associates to attract investments into Ghana like I did with Western Union that made it possible for USD Billions to flow into Ghana’s economy.

“I was excited that I had been given another opportunity to again assist my nation. Unfortunately nothing came out of this due to the administrative and bureaucratic inefficient machinery at Jubilee House, which I alerted the President to, verbally and in writing,” he stated.

“Again I cautioned the president, verbally and in writing, against the huge borrowing in billions and warned that we may not be able to service these debts and cause big hiccups for the nation…. and he did not listen and we are all witnessing the unfortunate and embarrassing turnaround to the IMF and the hardships to ensure that will affect every citizen,” he said.

Pulse Ghana

According to the man popularly referred to as Citizen Kofi, the time has come for the president to heed to public calls and sack the minister for finance as one of the early measures in dealing with the nation’s current economic crisis.

“Now, several respected voices have advised the President to replace his Finance Minister and give the country a new face and approach that can help the country truly reform instead of a bandage, face-saving reform that will only prop up the country for a re-occurrence of financial breakdown and IMF re-visit in another economic downturn. Ghana now needs a patriotic medicine that will work and not a cure inadequate for the problem cooked up by the same people who pushed us into the valley,” he said.