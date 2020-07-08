He said the men of posed as working with the national security were actually bodyguards of the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong.

According to an interview on Rainbow Radio, Apostle Kwabena Adjei has revealed that the men believed to have been from the Bureau Of National Investigations or National Security Council that came to arrest him were actually Kennedy Agyapong’s bodyguards.

He said that along with MP’s bodyguards were the ‘Invincible forces’; the NPP’s vigilante groups, who were perceived to be from the National security council.

Medical report of Apostle Agyei

Apostle Adjei was accused and pleaded not guilty to the threat of death. He was remanded and has recently been granted Ghc 100,000 bail by an Accra circuit court.

Regarding one of the charges levelled against him, the Apostle denied ever being in possession of ‘weed’ and stated that he would have smoked it in his house rather than in the public eye.