I was saddened by Gabby Otchere's actions - Frimpong Boateng

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, the former Chairman of the erstwhile IMCIM has expressed unhappiness following the response of Gabby Otchere-Darko, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party in the wake of the galamsey report.

Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng
Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng

In a press release, the professor mentioned that he was saddened after listening to his colleague.

“After listening to the words of Mr. Gabby Otchere-Darko I became sad for Ghana. I wondered what happened to us to get to this state, where a person who is supposed to be the lawyer of a mining company exhibited such industrial-scale ignorance about mining laws and regulations. Going over the videos and pictures depicting the monumental environmental degradation in the areas of operation of Mr. Gabby Otchere Darko’s clients, and seeing his ignorance, I am no longer surprised that Mr. Gabby Otchere-Darko has such a pixelated view of the illegal mining landscape in Ghana,”

Mr. Otchere-Darko had earlier denied claims of accusations of him interfering in the galamsey fight contained in Prof, Frimpong's report.

“It tells you how weak the former Minister’s understanding of his position is. If what I did was illegitimate, why didn’t he take the right action? He said he had reported me to the president as if he is a teacher and the president is a headmaster, and I am a prefect.” Mr. Gabby lashed out.

Professor Frimpong-Boateng has expressed displeasure with the actions of Mr. Otchere-Darko who is close to the presidency.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
