I was saddened by Gabby Otchere's actions - Frimpong Boateng

“After listening to the words of Mr. Gabby Otchere-Darko I became sad for Ghana. I wondered what happened to us to get to this state, where a person who is supposed to be the lawyer of a mining company exhibited such industrial-scale ignorance about mining laws and regulations. Going over the videos and pictures depicting the monumental environmental degradation in the areas of operation of Mr. Gabby Otchere Darko’s clients, and seeing his ignorance, I am no longer surprised that Mr. Gabby Otchere-Darko has such a pixelated view of the illegal mining landscape in Ghana,”

Mr. Otchere-Darko had earlier denied claims of accusations of him interfering in the galamsey fight contained in Prof, Frimpong's report.

“It tells you how weak the former Minister’s understanding of his position is. If what I did was illegitimate, why didn’t he take the right action? He said he had reported me to the president as if he is a teacher and the president is a headmaster, and I am a prefect.” Mr. Gabby lashed out.

