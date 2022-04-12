He said immediately he was arrested at the Kotoka International Airport by security officials, they assaulted and tortured him before putting him behind bars.
I was tortured by security operatives while behind bars - #FixTheCounty convener
Oliver Barker-Vormawor, a convener of pressure group #FixTheCountry has disclosed his ordeal while on detention for allegedly making treasonable comments.
In his first public statement after he was granted bail last month, Barker-Vormawor said: “On Friday, 11 February 2022, I was unlawfully detained by security officials of this regime, tortured, and subsequently held without just cause for 35 days”.
Mr. Barker-Vormawor said he spent 35 days in a cell that was “designed for four people but ultimately filled with nearly 30 detainees.”
He was arrested as a result of a post he had made on Facebook threatening to stage a coup if the controversial Electronic Transaction Levy (E-levy) is passed.
He was subsequently granted a GH¢2 million bail by the Tema High Court after being charged with treason felony.
The bail conditions are set at GH¢2 million with 2 sureties, one of whom is to deposit documents to his landed property.
His passport should also remain in police custody, and he must report himself once a week to the police.
Justice Daniel Mensah ruled that the court cannot disable itself from the grant of bail, having regard to the facts of the case and the legal arguments urged upon him by both counsels for Barker-Vormawor and the Republic.
