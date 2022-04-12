I was tortured by security operatives while behind bars - #FixTheCounty convener

In his first public statement after he was granted bail last month, Barker-Vormawor said: “On Friday, 11 February 2022, I was unlawfully detained by security officials of this regime, tortured, and subsequently held without just cause for 35 days”.

Mr. Barker-Vormawor said he spent 35 days in a cell that was “designed for four people but ultimately filled with nearly 30 detainees.”

He was arrested as a result of a post he had made on Facebook threatening to stage a coup if the controversial Electronic Transaction Levy (E-levy) is passed.

He was subsequently granted a GH¢2 million bail by the Tema High Court after being charged with treason felony.

Oliver Barker-Vormawor Pulse Ghana

The bail conditions are set at GH¢2 million with 2 sureties, one of whom is to deposit documents to his landed property.

His passport should also remain in police custody, and he must report himself once a week to the police.