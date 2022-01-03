I went for a brain surgery in the US – Kennedy Agyapong refutes stroke rumours

Speaking to a local radio station in his hometown of Assin in the Central Region, the maverick lawmaker said he had to go and remove a tumor in his head.

He said he slipped in the bathroom and knocked his head, the right side of his head.

Some days later, he said he experienced a continuous headache for about five days and so he decided to go for a check-up.

The MP said a CT-scan at Lancet at East Legon in Accra detected a tumor on the left side of his head, which the doctor said was not from the fall and that it had been there for sometime.

When the doctor recommended that it should be removed, Agyapong said he travelled to the USA for further checks, which confirmed the tumor in the left side.

Pulse Ghana

He said the doctor in the USA was able to tell him how long it had been there and commended the doctors at Lancet for being able to detect it.

He said the doctor in the USA also confirmed the size of the tumor, which had been detected by the doctor at Lancet to be almost the size of a computer mouse.

He was advised to remove it before it becomes cancerous and so he went ahead to remove it.