RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

I will miss her dearly — Bawumia mourns Aliu Mahama's wife

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has expressed sadness at the passing of Hajia Rahmatu Mahama, wife of late Vice-President Aliu Mahama.

Hajia Rahmatu Mahama
Hajia Rahmatu Mahama

Dr. Bawumia in a Facebook post said "I have learnt with sadness the passing of H.E. Hajia Rahmatu Mahama, former Second Lady of the Republic.

Recommended articles

"Hajia Rahmatu was a loving mother and a great source of inspiration to me. I will miss her dearly."

"May the Almighty Allah welcome her and also grant her Jannatul Firdaus," he added.

The former second lady reportedly died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital after a short illness.

A formal announcement will be made to the government by her family members before she is buried according to Muslim traditions.

Hajia Ramatu Mahama was the daughter of the late Imoro Egala, a Minister for Trade and Industry and first black chairman of COCOBOD, in the First Republic and a long-standing political stalwart in Ghana through to the third Republic; doubling as a founder of the PNP now PNC.

She had been battling a heart-related sickness for about two years now and was taken to the United Kingdom for treatment last year.

The late Hajia Ramatu Mahama left behind four children, namely; Salma Mahama, Farouk Mahama, MP for Yendi, Fayad Mahama, and Halim Mahama.

She was 70.

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Shock as man pulls out gun after being confronted for careless driving (WATCH)

Man pulls out gun

Photos: An inside look at Hassan Ayariga’s multimillion dollar mansion with 2 penthouses

An inside look at Hassan Ayariga’s multimillion dollar mansion with 2 penthouses

‘I use magic cream to entice men who look at me’ – S*x worker reveals

‘I use magic cream to entice men who look at me’ – S*x worker reveals

Foreign Affairs Ministry suspends issuance of 48-page passport

Foreign Affairs Ministry suspends issuance of 48-page passport