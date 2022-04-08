I will miss her dearly — Bawumia mourns Aliu Mahama's wife

"Hajia Rahmatu was a loving mother and a great source of inspiration to me. I will miss her dearly."

"May the Almighty Allah welcome her and also grant her Jannatul Firdaus," he added.

The former second lady reportedly died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital after a short illness.

A formal announcement will be made to the government by her family members before she is buried according to Muslim traditions.

Hajia Ramatu Mahama was the daughter of the late Imoro Egala, a Minister for Trade and Industry and first black chairman of COCOBOD, in the First Republic and a long-standing political stalwart in Ghana through to the third Republic; doubling as a founder of the PNP now PNC.

She had been battling a heart-related sickness for about two years now and was taken to the United Kingdom for treatment last year.

The late Hajia Ramatu Mahama left behind four children, namely; Salma Mahama, Farouk Mahama, MP for Yendi, Fayad Mahama, and Halim Mahama.