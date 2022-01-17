RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

I will pay ¢130 million out of the ¢620 million - Ato Essien begs court

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

Founder of defunct Capital Bank, William Ato Essien who is facing trial over a ¢620 million embezzlement has offered to pay ¢130 million to the state.

William Ato Essien, founder of defunct Capital Bank
William Ato Essien, founder of defunct Capital Bank

The embattled businessman and two others have been accused of misappropriating liquidity support of ¢620 million bailouts given by the Bank of Ghana to Capital Bank to service its maturing debt before its liquidation.

Recommended articles

He is facing 23 counts of money laundering, conspiracy to steal and stealing alongside his former Managing Director Fitzgerald Odonkor and former Director of Mr Essien’s MC Management Services.

According to the prosecution, the suspects opened bank accounts with the Capital Bank through which the BoG’s money was transferred. Jute bags containing part of the bailout money were also said to have been sent to Mr Ato Essien as payment for ‘business promotion’.

Before the latest offer, Mr Ato Essien had offered to refund the ¢27.5 million, which is said to have been carried in the bags.

READ ALSO: Fire Service fined GH¢50,000 for refusing The Fourth Estate information

However, on January 13, his lawyer Baffuor Gyau Bonsu Ashia, who held brief for Thaddeus Sory amended the offer.

“We have also included GH¢130 million that also forms part of the charges,” Myjoyonline.com quoted the lawyer as having said.

Baffuor Ashia told an Accra High Court that “the prosecution has written to us dated December 30, 2021, where the prosecution has made its stance very clear.”

He added: “The only difficulty between us as defence counsel and the prosecution is the quantum which an independent auditor can easily resolve.”

However, after assessing the documents available to him, the trial judge, Justice Kyei Baffuor was not convinced that the defence party have reached a compromise with the prosecution on the amount the accused banker must refund to the state.

He added that as far as he is concerned, the trial will continue as planned unless the state decides otherwise.

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Soldiers arrest Western Togoland secessionists on mission to attack Bank of Ghana

File photo: Officers of Western Togoland 'secessionists' group

Over 25 dead in Sefwi-Bibiani road accident

Sefwi-Bibiani road accident

Breast of alleged kidnapped Takoradi woman didn’t show she was pregnant - Doctor testifies

Takoradi woman, Josephine Panyin Mensah

“I apologise” for asking you to use gong gongs and talking drums - NCA lawyer seeks forgiveness

Dr. Poku Adusei, Director of Legal Services at the National Communication Authority