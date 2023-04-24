I will revive TOR to its former glory if elected leader in 2024 - Mahama

As part of his Greater Accra regional tour, while speaking to party delegates in Ashiaman, he promised to revive the Tema Oil Refinery to its former eminence.

“Since we (NDC) left office, TOR has never processed crude oil again. I remember before we left office, we sent to TOR the first batch of Ghanaian crude oil from our oil fields for TOR to process. That oil sat there for several years, eventually, they discounted the oil and sold it out without processing it. I can assure you, when NDC comes back, TOR will stand on its feet again”.