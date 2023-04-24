ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

I will revive TOR to its former glory if elected leader in 2024 - Mahama

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Ex-President John Dramani Mahama has assured the revamping of the Tema Oil Refinery, should he win the upcoming 2024 general polls.

John Mahama
John Mahama

According to Mr. Mahama, the firm has experienced a drastic downturn under the leadership of the Nana Addo-led administration.

Recommended articles

As part of his Greater Accra regional tour, while speaking to party delegates in Ashiaman, he promised to revive the Tema Oil Refinery to its former eminence.

“Since we (NDC) left office, TOR has never processed crude oil again. I remember before we left office, we sent to TOR the first batch of Ghanaian crude oil from our oil fields for TOR to process. That oil sat there for several years, eventually, they discounted the oil and sold it out without processing it. I can assure you, when NDC comes back, TOR will stand on its feet again”.

Mr. Mahama wrapped up his Greater Accra regional campaign by touring thirty-four constituencies engaging constituents and party executives and supporters.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Accident

STC bus carrying SHS students crashes on Kasoa-Cape Coast highway

Interior Minister Ambrose Dery

Govt declares Monday April 24 as public holiday

New ultra-modern police station at Obo Kwahu is the office every police officer desires

New ultra-modern police station at Obo Kwahu is the office police officers deserve (photos)

Ken-Ofori-Atta

We’ve broken all the records for the requirements needed for an IMF loan – Ofori-Atta