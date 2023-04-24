According to Mr. Mahama, the firm has experienced a drastic downturn under the leadership of the Nana Addo-led administration.
I will revive TOR to its former glory if elected leader in 2024 - Mahama
Ex-President John Dramani Mahama has assured the revamping of the Tema Oil Refinery, should he win the upcoming 2024 general polls.
As part of his Greater Accra regional tour, while speaking to party delegates in Ashiaman, he promised to revive the Tema Oil Refinery to its former eminence.
“Since we (NDC) left office, TOR has never processed crude oil again. I remember before we left office, we sent to TOR the first batch of Ghanaian crude oil from our oil fields for TOR to process. That oil sat there for several years, eventually, they discounted the oil and sold it out without processing it. I can assure you, when NDC comes back, TOR will stand on its feet again”.
Mr. Mahama wrapped up his Greater Accra regional campaign by touring thirty-four constituencies engaging constituents and party executives and supporters.
