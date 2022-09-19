RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

I will stop defending Aisha Huang if I get an appointment from Akufo-Addo – Effah-Dartey

Evans Annang

Captain Rtd Nkrabea Effah-Dartey, legal counsel for Aisha Huang has snapped back at critics for representing the embattled Chinese galamsey queen.

Captain Effah-Dartey
Captain Effah-Dartey

He said he is only doing his job as a lawyer and also looking for his daily bread.

Read Also

Responding to the critics, Lawyer Effah-Dartey said he has a family to feed therefore he is looking for daily bread.

“People who are blaming me for defending Aisha Huang don’t know what they are saying.

“I have a wife, children and grandchildren, so I’m only working for my daily bread.

“I’m defending Aisha Huang for my daily bread”, he is quoted in a report by Oyerepafmonline.com.

Asked if he would withdraw his services should the Akufo-Addo-led government appoint him, he said, “If government gives me an appointment to stop defending Aisha Huang, of course, I will stop.”

'Galamsey queen' Aisha Huang
'Galamsey queen' Aisha Huang Pulse Ghana

He added that “anytime you see me defending Aisha Huang, it means she has paid me fully. As we speak, I’ve been paid fully.”

Meanwhile, the lawyer expressed concern about access to his client, saying, “my only worry is that I find it difficult to get access to my client. I feel the state is not treating her fairly.”

He, however, expressed optimism that his client will be discharged of the charges pressed against her as he believes the state lacks evidence to prove the charges.

An Accra Circuit Court, last week, remanded Aisha Huang and two other accomplices for mining without license in Ghana.

Meanwhile, Aisha and her accomplices pleaded not guilty to the initial charges.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Charles Bissue

Releasing sex videos of Aisha Huang with 'big men' is a crime — Charles Bissue

Aisha Huang

Galamsey queen Aisha Huang has a series of sex videos of 'Big men' — Kweku Baako

Aisha Huang

Galamsey queen Aisha Huang is married to a Ghanaian businessman — Lawyer reveals

Otumfour Osei Tutu II

Asantehene receives invitation for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral