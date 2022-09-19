I will stop defending Aisha Huang if I get an appointment from Akufo-Addo – Effah-Dartey

Responding to the critics, Lawyer Effah-Dartey said he has a family to feed therefore he is looking for daily bread.

“People who are blaming me for defending Aisha Huang don’t know what they are saying.

“I have a wife, children and grandchildren, so I’m only working for my daily bread.

“I’m defending Aisha Huang for my daily bread”, he is quoted in a report by Oyerepafmonline.com.

Asked if he would withdraw his services should the Akufo-Addo-led government appoint him, he said, “If government gives me an appointment to stop defending Aisha Huang, of course, I will stop.”

Pulse Ghana

He added that “anytime you see me defending Aisha Huang, it means she has paid me fully. As we speak, I’ve been paid fully.”

Meanwhile, the lawyer expressed concern about access to his client, saying, “my only worry is that I find it difficult to get access to my client. I feel the state is not treating her fairly.”

He, however, expressed optimism that his client will be discharged of the charges pressed against her as he believes the state lacks evidence to prove the charges.

An Accra Circuit Court, last week, remanded Aisha Huang and two other accomplices for mining without license in Ghana.