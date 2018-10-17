Pulse.com.gh logo
I will strip Kweku Baako 'naked' - Kennedy Agyapong


Kweku Baako is seeking reliefs including general damages in the sum of GHS25million against Mr Agyapong.

  • Published:
play

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has vowed to expose the corrupt practices of the Managing Editor of the New Crusading Guide, Abdul Malik Keweku Baako Jr.

He said he is prepared to go to 'war' with the seasoned journalist over his shady dealings.

Agyapong said this after Kweku Baako filed a defamation suit against him at an Accra High Court.

In his statement of claim, Kweku Baako avers that, on July 18, 2018 and on several occasions thereafter, Mr Agyapong published several statements against him on Oman FM, Net 2 TV, Adom FM and Asempa FM which are defamatory.

According to him, on certain occasions when the hosts of the programmes on which he made those defamatory comments against him asked him to retract or provide facts to back the claims he [Agyapong] made failed to do so.

However, Agyapong has called the bluff of Baako, describing the suit as empty. "I will face them one by one, nah! Kweku Baako... I will strip him naked... I swear to God," he said.

"His twenty five million, when i "shit" I will pay easily," the vociferous MP barked angrily.

